Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Benchmark restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

