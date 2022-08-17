Senior (LON:SNR) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNR. Barclays upgraded shares of Senior to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 183 ($2.21) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Senior Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:SNR opened at GBX 145.01 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.77. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The stock has a market cap of £608.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,833.60.

Senior Cuts Dividend

About Senior

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

