Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Trading Down 1.7%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 23,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,923,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Sharps Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

