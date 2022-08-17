Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) rose 6.7% on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 10,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,870,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.40 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

