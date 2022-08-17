Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

