Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Drops By 9.0%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 216,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
See Also
