Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expands By 7.6%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 247.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,284 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.85). Equities research analysts predict that AIkido Pharma will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.