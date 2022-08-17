Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Declines By 7.4%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.57% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
