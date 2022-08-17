Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Declines By 7.4%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.57% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.