Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expands By 9.4%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE AX opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after buying an additional 142,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,879,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,910,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

