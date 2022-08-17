Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Drops By 13.8%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Benson Hill Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $822.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Equities analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.