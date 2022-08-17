Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Rises By 9.3%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRID opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of -0.38. Bridgford Foods has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

(Get Rating)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.