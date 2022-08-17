Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Grows By 9.3%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 329,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRLT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.02 million and a P/E ratio of 52.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

