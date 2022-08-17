Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Drops By 13.8%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGR opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.50 million, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.64. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22.

