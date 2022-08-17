Short Interest in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Grows By 9.4%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

II-VI Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IIVIP stock opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. II-VI has a one year low of $197.73 and a one year high of $305.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.50.

II-VI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

II-VI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in II-VI Incorporated ( NASDAQ:IIVIP Get Rating ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

