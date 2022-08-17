Short Interest in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Grows By 9.4%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of IIVIP stock opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. II-VI has a one year low of $197.73 and a one year high of $305.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
