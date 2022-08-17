Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Rises By 9.5%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Eastern Stock Performance

Eastern stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. Eastern has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Eastern

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,327. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,419 shares of company stock valued at $113,729. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Recommended Stories

