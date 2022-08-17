Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

