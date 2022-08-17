Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Noble Financial to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 246.15% from the company’s current price.

SMT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.40.

Sierra Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$106.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

