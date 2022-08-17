SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Up 2.0 %
SIF stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.46.
About SIFCO Industries
