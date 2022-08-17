Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 12,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,976,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

