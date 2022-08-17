Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 20,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 158,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Singing Machine Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75.
Insider Transactions at Singing Machine
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singing Machine
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Singing Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Singing Machine Company Profile
The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singing Machine (MICS)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.