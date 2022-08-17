Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 20,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 158,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75.

In other Singing Machine news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 352,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,395,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,388. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 612,321 shares of company stock worth $3,164,808. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Singing Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

