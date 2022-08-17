SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $22.06

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.