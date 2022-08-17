SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $22.06

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.