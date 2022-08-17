Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Skillz has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $829.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Skillz by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Skillz by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Skillz by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Skillz by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

