Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.
A number of research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Skillz Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Skillz has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $829.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.37.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
