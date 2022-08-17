SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $16.00. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 11,058 shares trading hands.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 33.0 %

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.