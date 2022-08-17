Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,484.56

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,484.56 ($17.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,576.50 ($19.05). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.04), with a volume of 733,069 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($20.36).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2,500.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,476.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,484.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

About Smiths Group

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($15,109.71).

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.