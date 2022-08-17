Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,484.56

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,484.56 ($17.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,576.50 ($19.05). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.04), with a volume of 733,069 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($20.36).
Smiths Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2,500.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,476.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,484.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Insider Transactions at Smiths Group
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Read More
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.