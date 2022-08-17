Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Shares Down 6.7%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 83,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 89,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Soluna Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.
Institutional Trading of Soluna
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Soluna by 4,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Soluna by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Soluna
Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.
