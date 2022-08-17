Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 510.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $15,770,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 306,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 396,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 217,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.