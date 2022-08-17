Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.69.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
