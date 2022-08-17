Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,955 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.