Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

AMZN opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

