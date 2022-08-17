Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £105 ($126.87) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £131.20 ($158.53) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £122.68 ($148.23).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

LON:SPX opened at £112.25 ($135.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,544.03. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($208.13).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel purchased 700 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($78,492.03).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.