Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £105 ($126.87) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £131.20 ($158.53) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £122.68 ($148.23).
LON:SPX opened at £112.25 ($135.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,544.03. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($208.13).
In related news, insider Nimesh Patel purchased 700 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($78,492.03).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
