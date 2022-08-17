Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE SPR opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

