State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 7,633 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 700,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

