State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 86,647 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 611.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 204,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

NYMT stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -142.85%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

