State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,689,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,676,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,204,000 after buying an additional 779,756 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in PNM Resources by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,080,000 after buying an additional 1,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,757,000 after buying an additional 36,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 186,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

