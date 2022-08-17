State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cohu were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $490,460. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Cohu to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.