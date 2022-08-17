State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,451 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

