State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

