State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.88. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $596,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

