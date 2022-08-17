State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $327.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $167.03 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.