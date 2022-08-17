State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,685 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ADTRAN by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ADTRAN by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.