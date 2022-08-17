State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WKHS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Trading Down 1.0 %
WKHS stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.