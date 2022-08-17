State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WKHS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKHS stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

