State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

