State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $424,000 Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 631.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 76,352 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 174,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

