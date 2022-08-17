State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $466,000 Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Harsco were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harsco by 1,233.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $15,058,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $4,544,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HSC opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

