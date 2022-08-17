State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 53.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apollo Medical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

In other Apollo Medical news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $9,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,992,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

