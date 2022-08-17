State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 53.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apollo Medical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apollo Medical Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.
Insider Activity at Apollo Medical
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.