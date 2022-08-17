State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $534,000 Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

EchoStar Stock Up 0.1 %

EchoStar Company Profile

Shares of SATS opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

