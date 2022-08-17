State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $548,000 Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAR by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in AAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after buying an additional 157,906 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,186,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AIR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

