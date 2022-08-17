State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Heska were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Heska Stock Up 0.4 %

About Heska

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.