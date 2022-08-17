State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $392,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FIGS by 10.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in FIGS by 187.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FIGS by 152.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 219.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.65. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $48.63.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, FIG Partners cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

