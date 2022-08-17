State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $512,000 Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGL opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.77.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,580.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,051,251 shares of company stock worth $292,807,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

