State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,580 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $163,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $69.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,959,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 595,933 shares of company stock worth $27,122,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

